* Freeze warning midnight until 9 a.m. for Loudoun and northwest Montgomery counties and places north or west *

It was one of those days where daytime high temperatures are right about where the average low is, at least in the city. That translated to temperatures in the mid-and-upper 40s this afternoon in most spots. Not my kind of day, especially in April. There’s no surefire end to the cool spells we’ve been having just yet, but we are climbing toward and past an average high of 70, so this can only go on for so long.

Through Tonight: We’re still dealing with the upper-level low swinging by overhead. Even so, as we lose the meager daytime heating, we should see clouds break more considerably. It’s another cold one for the time of year, with lows ranging from near 30 to the upper 30s. A freeze is most likely well west of Interstate 95.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We may have some lingering clouds in the morning. If so, we trend clear during the day as this upper low finally moves away to the northeast. Highs are in the near 60 to mid-60s zone or so. Winds are out of the south and southwest around 10 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 357.51 grains/cubic meter. Maple and box elder are the worst offenders at present.

Freeze warning: If Dulles makes it to freezing tonight, it’s right about when we’d expect the last freeze there. As Justin Grieser and I covered earlier this month, the average date for the last freeze at Dulles over the past 30 years was April 20. With this in mind, I wouldn’t be surprised if there are more to come there, perhaps as soon as the weekend.

