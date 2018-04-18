Today was a good reminder that even cool days in mid-April feel quite nice, as long as it’s sunny and winds are light. Most spots topped out around 60 this afternoon. While certainly pleasant, we’re still a good bit below normal, and more chilly air is on the way. Any showers in the mix should be rather tame.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through Tonight: A weak and quick-moving low-pressure system moves by tonight into early tomorrow. This should increase our cloud cover, especially after dark. It’s possible that we see a few late-night showers into the sunrise period, but the focus should be mainly north and west of our area. Lows are in the 40s to near 50.

Tomorrow (Thursday): A cold front associated with the low passes through during the morning. It should also be mainly dry, but a few showers are possible as it passes. The main deal here is a return of strong winds from the northwest. We’ll see sustained winds as high as 20 to 30 mph, with gusts probably into the 40-mph zone. With daytime temperatures in the low to mid-50s, it will feel pretty chilly. Again.

Pollen update: There’s some good news with the cool weather — less pollen. We’re still running lower than normal for tree pollen, and as of the last count, it was 82.75 grains/cubic meter, which is moderate/high. Last year, we were into peak sneeze season already, although the average peak is during the final part of April. Our next multiday warm-up could get us there.

