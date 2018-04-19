*Freeze watch for late tonight through Friday morning mostly west and north of Interstate 95 *

10:15 a.m. update: A first batch of widely scattered light showers zipped by between 6 and 10 a.m. We may have one more batch of even more spotty showers midday, which should move through quickly. Then winds will really start to crank up, gusting up to 40 mph.

Original post from 5 a.m.

3/10: Warmth is blown away, another spring delay. Very few showers not a problem for the flowers.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible, becoming windy. Highs: 57 to 61

Tonight: Scattered clouds, gusty winds persist. Lows: 30 to 38

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny, still breezy. Highs: 52 to 56

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A front passing overhead at daybreak focuses most showers to our north today, but in its wake come howling northwest winds to whisk away our brief warm-up. The good news is a sunny, tranquil weekend awaits. Temperatures slowly but surely climb so that by Sunday most see at least lower 60s. But I won’t even mention that they should be in the upper 60s this time of year. Oops.

Today (Thursday): Clouds are flying by, but sunshine breaks through at times. Most of the area stays dry, with only isolated showers as the main rain band is up in Pennsylvania. Temperatures climb through most of the morning to highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. However, winds from the northwest quickly ramp up by midmorning, with gusts up to 40 mph. Temperatures drop off by late in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds remain strong from the northwest through much of the night, with occasional gusts up to 30 mph. Skies gradually clear. Lows range through the 30s, and some far-northwest colder spots have a freeze risk once again. Wind chills fall below freezing pretty much everywhere. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunny skies prevail. Winds from the northwest remain blustery, making highs in the low to mid-50s feel more like 40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear skies provide a nice evening view of the new crescent moon and Venus in the west. Wind finally die down, but that makes the risk of frost a concern once again for areas north and west of the city, as lows again range through the 30s. Confidence: High



A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday features plenty of sun and the winds finally abate to just the lightest of breezes. Highs struggle to reach the mid- to upper 50s. Overnight lows are not quite as cold, ranging from the mid- to upper 30s in the suburbs to the low 40s downtown. Confidence: High

Mostly sunny skies prevail on Sunday, with an ongoing reprieve from winds. Highs inch higher, with most areas in the low 60s. Lows are less chilly as well, ranging from upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: High

Monday should see partly sunny skies much of the day and mild temps as long as a storm stays put in the Southeast as expected. This should allow highs to climb to the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium