* Freeze warning late tonight through tomorrow morning west of Interstate 95 *

Today’s temperatures only made the low and mid-50s. If readings 10 or more below normal isn’t enough, winds were gusting to around 40 mph at times. The wind certainly made it feel colder. That wind chill only gets more annoying as the sun sets, with those “feels like” readings falling into the 20s.

Through Tonight: Clouds should diminish as we lose what little daytime heating there was. Clear skies overnight help temperatures fall nicely, although winds don’t drop off entirely, which may help a little in the coldest locations. Even with the air being mixed by wind, lows range from the upper 20s in the coldest spots north and west to the mid- and upper 30s downtown. Winds diminish from around 20 to 25 mph early toward 10 to 15 mph late, all out of the northwest.

Tomorrow (Friday): It’s a crisp start, and you’ll probably notice the bite with winds still up. Wind chills should remain near or below freezing until midmorning or so as the sun rises high in the sky. We should see a ton of sun at least! Highs eventually head for the mid-50s or so, which is another much cooler day than we should be seeing this time of year.

Wind chill forecast for 5 a.m. Friday. (Pivotal Weather)

Wind chill: The map above — focused on 5 a.m. Friday — gives a good sense about peak wind chills tonight. The coldest feeling readings probably come around when we reach lows tonight. You can see the 32 line way south. In other words, there’s no escaping nearby!

