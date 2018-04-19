More sustained springlike weather is in our future — we just need to hold on a little longer. But you’re forgiven if your patience is wearing thin.

If you’re eagerly awaiting a reprise of the 80-degree weather of a week ago, you’re out of luck. We see no real signs of summerlike weather.

For another day, it’s on the wintry side, much as it has been since March began.

Early Friday, we’ve got a freeze warning west of Interstate 95, and, factoring in the wind, it will feel like the 20s regionwide. On Friday afternoon, the forecast highs of 50 to 55 are about 15 degrees colder than average.

Thirty-five of the past 50 days, back to March 1, have been colder than normal.

The average temperature has held below 50 degrees on 33 days since March 1, the most since 2001, according to Peter Mullinax, a meteorologist for the private firm Planalytics.

So far this meteorological spring, Washington D.C. has had 33 days with daily avg temps less than 50 degrees, the most since 2001. #dcwx pic.twitter.com/kAYSd0NOoZ — Peter Mullinax (@wxmvpete) April 19, 2018

But the longer-range forecast does suggest a gradual warm-up.



European model 10-day temperature forecast. (WeatherBell.com)

This weekend we should see 60-degree weather return. And, after hovering in the 60-to-65-degree range through the middle of next week, we should close in on 70 in about a week.

Of course, 70 is the normal for highs by the end of April, and it’s going to take us at least a week to get there. This is our slow spring personified.

Beyond seven to 10 days, it becomes more difficult to predict day-to-day temperatures, but available modeling suggests near- to slightly-below-normal temperatures for late April and early May. Indeed, the National Weather Service’s eight-to-14-day outlook slightly favors below-normal temperatures during that period. It would mean highs averaging in the upper 60s to around 70.



National Weather Service 8-14 day temperature outlook.

Those temperatures sound pretty good, compared with the frequent 50s this week, but it may be little consolation to those who enjoyed the mid-80s about a week ago. We see no sign of a return of that kind of warmth in the next one to two weeks.

That said, it probably won’t be long after that for 80s to start becoming more common. The National Weather Service’s outlook for May, June and July, overall, is for above-average temperatures.



National Weather Service May-June-July temperature outlook.

It increasingly looks as if D.C. will skip from winter to summer this year, with very limited springlike weather in between.