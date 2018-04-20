

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Fridays may get graded on an easier curve, but 50s with a blustery breeze … Well, thank goodness it’s sunny.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny. Windy at times. Highs: Mid-50s or so.

Tonight: Mostly clear, calming breeze. Lows: 30s to around 40 (downtown).

Saturday: Sunny, clouds slowly increase. Less breezy. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Mix of clouds and sun. Isolated sprinkle? Highs: Low-to-mid 60s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Chilly? You’re not alone. We may stay below our upper 60s average high temperatures for this time of year, but at least we have a slight warming streak over the coming days. On top of that, generally dominant sunshine and slackening winds. It’s more like early spring rather than mid-spring—yet, we’ve had it worse!

Today (Friday): Super sunny. Moderate northwesterly winds. They remain a bit annoying in the 15-25 mph blustery range. High temperatures in the mid-50s to maybe near 60 if we’re lucky are indeed below average, by around 10 degrees for this time of year. The wind chill may feel even five or more degrees colder than the air temperature reading. A couple of warm clothing layers are recommended, along with walking on the sunny side of the street. With sunscreen. UV levels will be very high midday. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Breezes slowly wane to around 5 mph near dawn, at the same time when a few isolated clouds may start moving into our otherwise clear night skies. If out in the clear evening, look west to see the new crescent moon and Venus. Note that you should once again consider bringing in those sensitive potted plants, with a freeze still slightly possible west of I-95. Low temperatures may hover around 40 degrees downtown, but low-to-mid 30s are possible west of town. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s mainly sunny with only slowly increasing clouds later in the afternoon. Northwesterly winds should behave in the 5-10 mph range, helping us enjoy slightly warmer conditions in the upper 50s to low 60s. If they blow a bit stronger than currently expected, we may have to subtract a couple degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We may stay several degrees warmer overnight, with partially cloudy skies helping to keep a blanket over us. Pre-dawn low temperatures should range from the mid-to-upper 30s outside of the Beltway, to perhaps as mild as mid-40s inside the Beltway. Breezes should stay light and of variable source direction. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: A mix of clouds and sun are possible on Sunday, perhaps even a super-quick isolated sprinkle in the afternoon, but don’t change any outdoor plans as it stands now. Temperatures may get comfortable into the low-to-mid 60s, and easterly breezes remain light. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Skies may clear a bit overnight, allowing some stars to twinkle through to any stargazers. We may not get too chilly, with low temperatures ranging perhaps in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A fairly even mix of clouds and sunshine is possible Monday, and the day could stay dry, as it stands now. With mid-to-upper 60s seemingly possible (especially if some sunshine stays in the forecast), it could prove our mildest day in a while. East-southeast winds may stay moderate and under control. We’ll watch a storm system to make sure rain doesn’t approach earlier than currently expected. Confidence: Low-Medium

Timing still needs to be honed, but showers and even some periods of rain may move through on Tuesday. East-southeasterly winds may help reinforce our cloud cover too but we should still be able to get into the low-to-mid 60s. Stay tuned for forecast tweaks, as we get closer. Confidence: Low