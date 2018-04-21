

Dogs enjoying a spring day in Gaithersburg. (Photo by Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: It’s still on the cool side, but not too bad!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60 to mid-60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60 to mid-60s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Last weekend was one of the first decent ones of the spring, except it was arguably too warm on Saturday and then Sunday’s cool dampness happened. I think in many ways this one is better, although we do remain on the cool side for the time of year. Good news there is by late April cool often tends to fall in a very pleasant range, at least during the day and when clouds aren’t obscuring the sky.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Saturday): This one’s about perfect — for late March or early April. We’re still on the cool side, which is of course our story of late, but sunshine should compensate for that fact. Highs reach the near 60 to mid-60s. We’re right on the cusp of the Nice Day stamp, but I am not sure area-wide temperatures are quite going to be representative of that (65+), so I held off. Confidence: High

Tonight: It’ll be a beautiful evening and a peaceful overnight. Skies should remain mostly clear overall, but we could see clouds increasing into the morning. Lows make the upper 30s in the chilliest spots north and west to the mid-40s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): A storm system over the South may help throw us some clouds, but it’s not in any major hurry, so we could end up rather sunny as well. Highs are again in the near 60 to mid-60s range. Winds are light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Conditions should stay tranquil through the night, but we may see some additional cloud increase with time as that slow-moving low over the South heads eastward. Lows are mainly in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Clouds continue to increase on Monday. We should stay dry through the day, though. There’s a bit of warmer air filtering in as well, so highs should head a bit deeper into the 60s. Maybe mid-60s to around 70. Overnight, it turns even cloudier. By sunrise a few showers are possible. Confidence: Medium

That slow-moving low is finally into our region for Tuesday. Right now it doesn’t seem like it will drop a ton of rain just yet, but we may see rain off and on through the day and it could pick up into the night. The slow movement of this thing does make it worth eyeing, even if we still remain on the dry side long-term. Highs should make the 60s. Confidence: Medium