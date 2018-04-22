

A silvery sunset at the Tidal Basin yesterday. (Yesica Fonseca /Twitter

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Partly to mostly cloudy skies shouldn’t spoil an otherwise seasonable spring day, albeit still on the cooler side of normal.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Highs: Mid-60s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: Low-to-mid 40s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, mild. Highs: Mid-to-upper 60s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ll bring some additional clouds to the mix today, but on the whole, we’re closing out a couple of nice weekend days for once. We settle into a more stable spring pattern heading into the workweek, with cool mornings, somewhat mild afternoons, and increasingly longer daylight hours. We’ll even add some of those proverbial April showers to the mix by Tuesday into Wednesday.

Today (Sunday): The sun won’t go without a fight, but a weak upper-level impulse should bring some clouds today compared to yesterday’s brilliant blue skies. Still, we’re at least partly sunny with morning temperatures rising through the 40s and 50s, and afternoon highs reaching the mid-60s. Winds are light, and generally out of the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds may be scattered enough to allow a few stars to shine through, but on the whole we’re under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Those clouds help keep our temperatures up somewhat, with lows likely in the low-to-mid 40s overnight. Light winds from the southeast trend toward calm after midnight. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Partly to mostly sunny skies early trend cloudier by afternoon as a storm system closes in from our southwest. We should keep the showers at bay, though, other than the chance of a late-afternoon shower in our far southwest suburbs. Highs should get to the mid-to-upper 60s despite the clouds, with winds continuing from the southeast around or less than 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Most of the evening may end up dry, but light rain showers continue to close in from the southwest, with some showers likely overnight. Skies stay covered in clouds as lows drop to the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds turn more from the east, which could help a few foggy patches to develop. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Our storm system doesn’t look particularly intense, but it’s a slow-moving one that threatens scattered showers or periods of rain Tuesday into Wednesday. We could use a nice, gentle rain, but it doesn’t do much for the mood. Oh, well. Highs warm from the cool 50s on Tuesday to the somewhat milder 60s on Wednesday, with Tuesday night temperatures fairly steady in the 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium