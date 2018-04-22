

Sunset over Capitol Hill by Jim Havard via Flickr

I stepped outside this morning, saw lots of sunshine and thought, today is going to be a busted forecast. I thought we would have overcast skies for much of the day, and I was wrong. But I guess it’s okay to be wrong when the reality turns out to be the weather we had this afternoon. But enough about me! Sure, some clouds will leak into the region as the day goes on, but think nothing of them. High pressure reasserts itself tomorrow, giving us a third consecutive fantastic spring day.

Through tonight: Cloud cover will thicken through the rest of the afternoon, but not enough to completely block out the sun. Partly cloudy and cool overnight. Temperatures will generally range from the low to mid-40s with winds light out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Monday): Another pleasant spring day, with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. It will warm up rather nicely, with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 60s and 5 to 10 mph winds from the southeast. Cloud cover will increase by late tomorrow afternoon, and we will end up with mostly cloudy skies after sunset. Rain showers will move in overnight with low temperatures in the upper 40s.

See Brian Jackson's forecast through the week.

Spring is about to be sprung: Time to check in with one of my favorite environmental indexes, courtesy of the USA National Phenology Index. The First Bloom Index (shown below) tracks the progression of the first bloom for three common plant species by noting the date when the bloom threshold (mainly based on temperature) for all three plants has been met. Once said threshold has been met, it’s not long before a sea of green starts to emerge on pretty much all of the trees and plants.



The First Bloom Index shows spring right on our doorstep. Leaves should start to show on most trees and plants within the next seven to 10 days. (Via USA National Phenology Network

As you can see from the map above, the D.C. area is on the verge of a full “bloom out,” which means that things will start getting a lot greener very soon. With the forecast for this upcoming week kept in mind, it looks as though we should see leaves on most trees within the next seven to 10 days.

