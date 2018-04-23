TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: A third straight superb spring day.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 65-70.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy with light rain after midnight. Lows: near 50.

Tomorrow: Rain. Highs: 54-58.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The beautiful weekend weather extends one day as we begin a new workweek. But on Tuesday and Wednesday, wet weather overtakes the region. The second half of the week offers improving conditions with mostly good weather, with the exception of a possible batch of showers Saturday.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Monday): This may turn out to be one of the week’s nicer days. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, as temperatures make a run at close to 70 degrees. Breezes are light from the southeast at around 10-15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds steadily increase as the evening wears on, but the commute should be dry. Light rain showers may arrive in the predawn hours, especially in our areas to the southwest, before reaching the metro region by sunrise. Lows are right around 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This is an old-fashioned rainy day as low pressure slowly tracks up the Mid-Atlantic coast drawing in moisture and chilly air. Temperatures hover in the 50s much of the day, and rain amounts should average between 0.25 and 0.5 inches Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Occasional rain is likely and another 0.25 to 0.5 inches could fall. Temperatures don’t fall off much, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Rain is likely Wednesday morning and should ease some or even taper off during the afternoon. With the possibility of some brightening skies, highs near or even a little above 60 seem possible. Clouds slowly decrease at night, when lows will be around 50. Confidence: Medium

Thursday and Friday should both be pretty decent days, with the sun back and temperatures up a notch or two. Under partly to mostly sunny skies both days, highs should be around 65-70. Overnight lows fall into the 40s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend mostly looks good, but a cold front passing by Saturday could spark a cloudier period and a few brief showers. Highs both days should both be around 65-70. Overnight lows are mostly in the 40s. Confidence: Medium