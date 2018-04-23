Mural on Ben Ali Way during a beautiful Sunday in the District. (Clif Burns via Flickr

Our streak of it feeling like spring continued today. High temperatures rose to right around 70, and despite increasing clouds this afternoon, we did see a good deal of sun. The flip side of the spring coin is on its way tomorrow: a cool and fairly steady rain.

Through tonight: Clouds continue to increase and thicken this evening. Any rain is still well to the southwest, so we’re dry through the evening and into the night. A good one for a long walk or the like! As we get into the predawn-to-sunrise period, rain is breaking out and moving in. Lows are in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Rain is taking over as the commute gets going, and we should see rain much of the day. While there will probably be some breaks in activity, we may see some moderate to heavy rain at times. With all the clouds and rain around, temperatures probably will have trouble getting out of the mid-50s or so, although there could be a little surge of warmth late. Jason Samenow has more details.

Auto launch: Weather balloon launches occur twice daily from places all across the globe to feed our knowledge and help make weather models run at their best. The device that may usher in the next era in weather balloon launches started doing its thing in Fairbanks, Alaska, recently. Pretty neat to watch!

A new weather balloon autolauncher in Fairbanks began operating Thursday, April 19, 2018, as part of an Evolve NWS Alaska Demonstration Project. #akwx pic.twitter.com/JWis4B8Noq — NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) April 23, 2018

