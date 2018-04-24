

(Carol Jean Stalun)

Beautiful, bright tulips are in full bloom this week after just enough sunshine and warmth to finally push the spring flowers over the edge. If only the inaugural tulip festival at City Center had been one month later, the weather would have been a little more appropriate.

Second only to the cherry blossoms, tulips are an annual delight in the Washington area, especially on and around the Mall, where thousands of them bloom each year. The Floral Library is a great place to see thousands blooming all at once. It’s at the corner of the Tidal Basin closest to the Washington Monument.

Even though the flowers are native to Turkey, the Netherlands produces the largest share of commercial tulips and hosts a famous tulip festival. Germany, Turkey, India and China all boast similar festivals at pick-your-own farms along with several farms here in the United States, including Burnside Farms in Virginia, which hopes to open before the end of April.

If you love the look of tulips and want to grow some of your own, plant the bulbs this fall in a place that gets full sun or very light shade. The soil should be well-draining, meaning you don’t see pools of residual moisture after rain.

Thanks to everyone who shared their tulip photos with us!