TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

2/10: Seriously soggy story, but those flowers need their showers

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Periods of rain, cool/breezy. Highs: 54-58.

Tonight: More rain. Lows: 48-54.

Tomorrow: Showers, ending late. Highs: 64-68.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

This month is the coolest April in about 11 years. Temperatures today are 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal. Rain should taper to showers tomorrow and fade later in the day to allow temperatures to warm up a bit better before sunset. Springtime variability prevails late this week into the weekend, but most days see temperatures running to the cooler side of climatology yet again, keeping April on that cool pace not seen since 2007.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Tuesday): Rain starts early to affect the back part of our morning commute. In most cases, it should be on the light side, but we could see some moderate/heavier periods at times during the day under cloudy skies. Rains and Atlantic breezes (from the east at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts) hold temperatures to highs only in the 50s when we should be closer to 70 this time of year. From a rain total standpoint, most should see about 0.25 to 0.5 inches, but locally heavier amounts are possible south and west of the city. Confidence: High

Tonight: Low pressure is a slow mover this time, so rains continue as temperatures hold or slip slightly down into the lower 50s and even some cooler 40s are possible in the outer western to northwestern suburbs. Light winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph continue to contribute a damp, raw feel. Look for at least another 0.25 to 0.5 inches, with locally heavier amounts possible east of the city. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Showers and mostly cloudy skies prevail in the morning to at least midday. Showers should fade in the afternoon and we could even see some breaks of sunshine by late in the day. Temperatures should be in the 50s most of the day, but we have a chance to shoot up well into the 60s by the second half of the afternoon. Light winds shift to come from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Rain totals range from just .05 to .10 inches thanks to mainly morning showers. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Finally some clearing skies, but temperatures decrease to range from the middle 40s in the outer suburbs to the lower 50s in the city. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday aims for an all-around nicer day with mostly sunny skies as highs advance into the middle to upper 60s or maybe even 70. Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows ranging from the 40s to the low to mid-50s in the city. Confidence: Medium

Friday finds a weak weather system that contributes clouds in the afternoon (after morning sunshine) and also the chance of showers. Highs run in the 60s. More clouds and showers Friday night with lows mainly in the 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

The weekend looks a bit trickier, but Saturday may work out well with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 70s. Saturday night looks partly cloudy with a shower possible as a cool front helps drop Sunday lows into the 40s. Partly sunny and breezy by Sunday with highs in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium