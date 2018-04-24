Rain took its sweet time to arrive today. Now that it’s here, don’t plan on it leaving any time soon. While the heaviest activity of this storm probably comes tonight, rain will linger through much of all of Wednesday as it continues to crawl north through our region.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through tonight: Slow and steady wins the prize. That is, if the prize is a good soaking rain. We’ll see some heavier rain at times, but the story of tonight is a drawn-out drenching. Temperatures dip to about the low to mid-50s.

View the current weather conditions at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): The low-pressure system is making its closest pass during the morning into midday. Often right near the low’s center is a lull in rain. We should still see rain off and on for much of the day, but it’s lighter and less consequential than overnight (and should have some breaks). Highs are around 60.

Pedestrians cross 14th Street NW in Washington. (Photo by Robert Miller/The Washington Post)

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Whiplash: A new study finds that although California’s precipitation tally hasn’t changed that much in recent times, it’s coming in more feast or famine periods. Check out the article in Climate, or the link in the tweet below for an inside look.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.