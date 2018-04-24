Warm 80-degree days have been hard to come by in the Washington region but, to kick off May in a week to 10 days, we may finally see a stretch of summery days.

Many may welcome these warm days that, thus far, have been few.

April has seen three days above 75 degrees, from the 12th to the 14th, the latter two of which exceeded 80.

March had two days above 75 degrees, on the 29th and 30th, and none hit 80.

February had two days above 75 degrees, on the 20th and 21st, the second of which exceeded 80.

All told, we have had the equivalent of a week of warm weather since late February, and they have come in three clusters — one per month. We warm up for two or three days, and then cooler weather returns.

The warm-up we see coming in about a week, to begin May, has the chance to be the longest-lasting yet.

Both the European and American models show temperatures leaping into the upper 70s and 80s around April 30 or May 1 and continuing for at least a few days. Their ensemble systems (containing additional simulations with their inputs tweaked) also support a period of warmer than normal temperatures between May 1 and 5.

European model 10-day forecast



European model 10-day forecast. (WeatherBell.com)

American model 10-day forecast



American (GFS) model 10-day forecast. (WeatherBell.com)

The American model even hints at the possibility of “hot” upper 80s by May 2 or 3. This general outlook for warmer-than-normal weather is supported by the eight-to-14-day forecast by the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center:



National Weather Service 8 to 14 day temperature outlook.

However, available weather models do not support the idea that this potential warm-up will signify a permanent switch to summerlike conditions. The various modeling systems suggest a return to low 70s — which is near average — by May 5 or 6.

While the models show a warm ridge of high pressure parked over the eastern United States in the seven-to-10-day period, a cooler pool of air at high altitudes lurk to the west, which may eventually replace the toasty air mass.



European model high-altitude weather model on Monday, April 30, which shows warm high pressure building over the eastern U.S.

Of course, once forecasts extend beyond seven to 10 days, their accuracy falls off steeply, so our confidence beyond the very beginning of May is low.