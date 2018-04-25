TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: Not too rainy, but still cloudy and on the cool side, with a few showers possible. Better now than the weekend, right?

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: A few showers possible. Highs: 60s.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows: Near 50.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 60s to near 70.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The sun and warmth continue missing in action today, but better now than the weekend. (Trying to stay positive here, folks.) After perhaps a few lingering showers today, sunshine returns tomorrow, before what looks like another round of showers late tomorrow night into Friday. Good news is the weather should mostly cooperate if you’ve got outdoor plans this weekend.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Wednesday): A few lingering showers remain possible today. Clouds stick around as well, as morning 50s bump up into the 60s for afternoon highs. Winds are light, from the northeast this morning, and from the northwest this afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Should see clearing skies this evening into the overnight. The breeze is a steady one around 10 mph from the northwest, as lows dip to the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’re in between systems Thursday, which makes for a partly to mostly sunny and rather pleasant day. Highs should reach the upper 60s to near 70, with light winds from the northwest and west around 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase heading into the evening as our next disturbance approaches from the southwest. Some showers become likely overnight with lows back down to the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium



A LOOK AHEAD

Showers seem like a good bet Friday morning, before diminishing during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies hang around throughout, which should hold afternoon highs to the 60s. Look for partial clearing Friday night as lows settle in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend forecast is shaping up pretty nicely now. The only hiccup appears to be the chance of a brief shower Saturday evening as a weak cold front comes through. Otherwise we’re looking at a partly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s, followed by a cooler and breezy Sunday with highs in the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Saturday night lows fall back to near 50. Confidence: Medium