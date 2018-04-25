It was a damp and somewhat muggy day, but most of the heavier rain moved out of the immediate area, so it could have been worse. High temperatures in the near-60 to mid-60s zone are still below normal for the date. In this case, we can still use the rain, at least a little. Nicer times are ahead for tomorrow.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through Tonight: Although some showers may last into the evening, the main story is a trend toward clearer skies. That’s the case through the night, as well, as this slow-moving storm system eventually exits the region. Overnight lows reach the mid-40s to around 50.

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’re in between systems here, which should be enough for a fairly pleasant day. It is “nice day” season, after all, given averages pretty close to 70. Under partly sunny skies, that’s about where we run to, or the mid-60s to around 70 areawide. There is a chance of a few showers as a warm front passes by late with the next system approaching.



George Washington University in the rain. (Jason Vines via Flickr

