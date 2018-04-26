Iris flowers blow in the wind in Breton Bay, Md., on April 22. ( Tim Brown via Flickr

10/10: Mild and clearing out, today is a hit! Nothing to complain about, not one little bit.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 67-71.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Rain develops before dawn. Lows: 47-53.

Tomorrow: Morning rains taper off in afternoon. Highs: 61-65.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today has the makings of a perfect spring day, but don’t get used to it. The rains are quickly back later tonight into Friday morning, bringing joy to gardeners and posing a nuisance to commuters. Saturday is mild but not without a few afternoon showers, while Sunday is dry but almost chilly yet again.

Today (Thursday): Sunny skies and mild temperatures make this the nicest day of the next several. Highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s, near normal for the date. Winds are light from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds quickly build back in during the evening as winds go calm. A storm coming from the south pushes a slug of rain into the area by the predawn hours. Lows hold in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Rains are likely through much of the morning and may be heavy at times. Total rain amounts from the system are likely to be around a half-inch, with some spots closer to an inch. Winds are calm, making umbrellas effective. Showers taper off in the afternoon but clearing may hold off until late in the day or even the evening. Highs only manage to make it to the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies should gradually clear through the night, with light winds and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Saturday is likely to start off quite nice, with mostly sunny skies and mild temps. However, cooler air surging in by the afternoon is likely to set off a band or two of showers. Winds pick up from the northwest and knock midday highs in the mid- to upper 60s down during the afternoon. Skies clear overnight, with lows dropping to the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Mainly sunny skies return on Sunday but brisk winds make highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s feel chilly. Overnight lows drop to the mid-30s in the northwest suburbs, raising the risk of frost while most of the area holds in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday sees a quick return of fine spring conditions with sunny skies, calm winds and highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High