

Forecast radar for Friday morning.

Low pressure is approaching the Washington area from the south and is slated to arrive just before the morning commute begins Friday morning. Clouds are going to increase this evening ahead of the storm, and showers could arrive before midnight.

The heaviest rain will probably happen before 6 a.m. (at which point there might be a few rumbles of thunder), which means we’d avoid the worst of it for the commute. Of course, if the whole storm is slower to arrive, that would put the commute right in the thick of it.

This storm is going to tap into some deep southern moisture, which means rainfall totals could be extreme for some of us. Rain totals for most areas should be around ½ to 1 inch, and there is the potential for more in our southern and southwest suburbs. Given the amount of rain in such a short time, we might also see flooding or flash flooding not unlike the early-morning storms that came through last week.

Below are simulations of rainfall totals from the GFS, high-resolution NAM and the European models.