It was a “Nice Day”-stamp kind of day, with highs around 70 and lots of sun. Sign me up for more! While we undoubtedly do have more days like this in our future, this is also a time of year where rain tends to come fairly frequently. It seems like it just stopped, but there’s more on the way. Fortunately it won’t stick around long, and it mostly happens at night.

Through Tonight: We should remain dry through the evening and into the early overnight, although rain is moving this way. Clouds are the first way we notice, but they aren’t in a major rush, either. By late evening, they thicken and lower. The brunt of the rain comes over about three to six hours. That’s good news because the brunt could be powerful, where it hits. It’s a small storm, so it’s hard to have much confidence in the precipitation bull’s eye until it’s happening, but someone in our area could get an inch or so on short notice, while other locations pick up just a few tenths to a half-inch. Lows range from near 50 to the mid-50s.

Tomorrow (Friday): Some rain could still be around early in the morning, but it should be ending quickly by around 8 a.m. or so. The worst should be pulling away by the time most of us head out, though. We should eventually see at least a few breaks in the clouds as the day progresses. Highs run to the mid-60s or so, perhaps a bit warmer if we maximize sunshine.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 270.61 grains per cubic meter. Mold spores are also high. Grass pollen is low, and weed pollen is absent.

