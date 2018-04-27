TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Rain is moving out in the morning and we get into milder 60s by afternoon. Perhaps some peeks of sunshine as well.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Early downpours end, some clearing. Highs: Around 60 to mid-60s.

Tonight: Quick shower? Calming breeze, clearing overnight sky. Lows: Upper 40s to mid-50s.

Saturday: More sun than clouds. Late-day showers? Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Some wind possible. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our wet commute today begins a period of quick-moving and deceivingly active weather. Pushing the weather along: increasing breezes as the weekend wears on. It’s warm on Saturday and cool by Sunday. But at least any isolated weekend showers are also quick-hitting and not too disruptive — then we gain increasing temperatures next week!

Today (Friday): While the heaviest of rains may end as most of us make our commutes, it could take a bit longer to totally clear things out. Rain totals could vary widely, from a few tenths of an inch to perhaps near a full inch in the heaviest downpours around town (perhaps a stripe along I-95?). Occasional northeasterly breezes shouldn’t overwhelm our umbrellas. Patchy thicker clouds may stick around for much of the day but at least we still manage temperatures trying for the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: We’ve got a slight chance of a very isolated, quick shower happening in the evening. Skies gradually clear through the night and we slowly dry out. Light breezes vary in their source direction — no gusts expected. Low temperatures near sunrise bottom out in the upper 40s to perhaps mid-50s downtown. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): We should have more sun than clouds, but late afternoon could be cloudy for a short bit. To be prudent, be aware a quick shower is possible late day, and it could be gusty. Temperatures still get comfortable, into the upper 60s to low 70s, thanks to early southwesterly breezes (but they eventually turn more west-northwesterly and at moderate velocities by late afternoon. Squeaks by as a Nice Day perhaps? Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Any isolated shower ends early and quickly. Skies once again go on a clearing trend. Moderate northwesterly breezes, along with a lack of insulating clouds as a “blanket” over us, allow temperatures to dip toward the low 40s outside of the Beltway, hovering around the mid-40s downtown. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Sunshine may reign even more supreme, but pesky midday clouds and somewhat strong west-northwesterly breezes near 20 mph can’t be ruled out. High temperatures in the mid-50s to near 60 could feel a few degrees cooler if in a shady, windy spot. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: This could be our clearest night yet. Unfortunately the northwesterly breezes may not die down fully, so do bundle up just a tad, if outside late at night. Low temperatures may range from the upper 30s to low 40s. Keep an eye on the temperature forecast if well north & west of town. Isolated frost can’t be completely ruled out. Confidence: Medium

Possibly two “Nice Days,” starting on Monday, with bright sunshine possible, along with mid-to-upper 60s. Moderate northwesterly winds may blow at times, but the strong August-like sunshine helps negate. UV will be very high between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. so please use that sunscreen, sunglasses and perhaps a hat as well. Confidence: Medium

Even warmer, still, on Tuesday with mid-to-upper 70s possible, it appears. Light southwesterly (that’s our warm direction) breezes help boost temperatures a bit — along with bright sunshine again. Stay tuned for forecast tweaks as we get closer but at least the warm-weather lovers should be happy with the temperature trend looking warmer and warmer next week. Confidence: Medium