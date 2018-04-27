Fairfax County police reported street flooding in Northern Virginia. ( Fairfax County Police/Twitter

A slug of rain that charged through the region during the predawn hours Friday unloaded a quick half to full inch of water across the Washington region. While mostly beneficial because of lingering dry conditions, the rain came down hard enough to produce a few pockets of flooding.

Fairfax County police reported road closures as a result of high water in Annandale, Burke and McLean. At Old Courthouse and Besley roads near Wolf Trap, Fairfax Fire and Rescue conducted a swift water rescue as a result of a car stranded in floodwaters.

The high waters prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for central Fairfax County through 11:15 a.m.

Some isolated street flooding was also reported in the District and Maryland.

The heaviest rain occurred between about 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Here are the reported totals from the region’s airports:

Reagan National: 0.71 inches

Dulles: 0.84 inches

Baltimore-Washington Marshall: 0.51 inches

Radar indicated isolated higher amounts exceeding 1.5 inches southeast of the Beltway.

Radar-estimated rainfall on April 27. (National Weather Service)

Most of the rain was over as of 8 a.m., although showers remained possible in the region through midday.

Friday morning’s storm marked the third significant rainfall in the past two weeks in the region. About 0.75 to 1.0 inches fell across the region Tuesday and Wednesday, and a torrent on Monday, April 16, dumped close to 2 inches in a short period of time.

Rainfall for the month in Washington, as measured at Reagan National Airport, is now up to 3.58 inches, which is about half an inch above normal.

As of Tuesday, the federal drought monitor still classified much of the region as abnormally dry — with even a small pocket of moderate drought in the District and just to the north. But Friday’s rain should help shrink the area of yellow and brown seen on the map below, in next week’s update: