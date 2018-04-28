

A beautiful Mount Vernon Trail scene. (Michael Coffman via Flickr

8/10: Pretty typical late April weather. And about to change!

Today: Partly sunny. PM showers. Highs: Low-to-mid 70s.

Tonight: Evening shower? Cooler, breezy. Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Shower? Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

Today’s a classic spring day, with lots of warm sun capped off by some late-day showers as a strong cold front passes through. That front ushers in a chilly day in its wake, but we’re into the time of year that chilly isn’t too unpleasant. We’ll start to really warm it up as we head into next week.

Today (Saturday): It’s quite a nice morning and probably into midday or early to mid afternoon. Clouds are on the increase eventually, and we should see some showers roll by during the late afternoon or into the evening. If I had to guess from here, they are nearing the I-95 corridor by the 5 p.m. zone. These showers aren’t too intense or long-lasting, but they may be gusty as there’s a quick change in air mass ahead. You’ll certainly want to consider this activity if you are headed out, especially on or near the still-cold water as it could enough to toss boaters around. Before any of that, temperatures head for the low- and mid-70s, then drop off quite rapidly behind the front. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Temperatures are falling through the 50s during the evening and into the 40s by the early overnight. Add in a strong breeze, and there’s something of a wind chill after a nice warm day. By the time we wake up, skies are partly to mostly clear and lows are in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine may be most common early and late. During the warmest — it is relative! — part of the day, clouds probably bubble up thanks to very cold air aloft. Some of these clouds could drop a little rain as well, although I would expect it to be isolated at most. Highs are in the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clouds of the day dissipate, and winds do as well. With cold air still parked over the region, it’s another chilled one overnight. Lows are in the upper 30s in the usual cold spots, to the mid-40s in the city. One of winter’s last gasps? Confidence: Medium

Monday is Nice Day stamp material. It’s just a little outside the range I feel quite confident enough to include it. “Coming soon!” High temperatures are around 70 and skies are largely clear. This is a recipe for glory. Too bad it’s a Monday. Confidence: Medium

If you like low-humidity warmth, things get even better for Tuesday. Skies continue to be mostly sunny, but temperatures jump another level or two upward. We’re talking highs in the mid-70s to around 80. And the temperature rise won’t stop here. Confidence: Medium