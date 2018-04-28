A cold front will sweep through the region early this evening, sparking some showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder or two in the Washington/Baltimore corridor. Besides the precipitation, the most noticeable difference after the frontal passage will be the temperatures. This is a classic spring frontal boundary, as temperatures will fall off rather dramatically overnight. On Sunday, we will be under the influence of a completely new air mass, and while that will result in sunny skies, it also means that high temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler than today.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through tonight: A line of scattered rain showers will move into the Washington metro area from the northwest right around 6 p.m. Expect some of these showers to have pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds embedded. Also, a rumble of thunder or two is possible as the line moves through. Rain showers may linger into the evening hours, but most of the precipitation will be east of us by 8 p.m. Much cooler air fills in behind the front, with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s outside the Beltway and in the low 40s in D.C. proper. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest at 10 to 15-plus mph.

A sunrise reflection. (Mark Andre via Flickr

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunday’s weather will feel quite different, with a large-scale northwesterly flow ushering in much cooler temperatures. Mostly sunny skies will give way to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Temperatures won’t make it out of the 50s, with highs topping out in the mid- to upper 50s. Winds remain elevated out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, with some gusts above 20 mph, adding to the chill. Clear and cold Sunday night, with winds relaxing a bit. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Spring to summer, just like that: It’s become an annual tradition around these parts, going from a condensed and in some cases nonexistent spring right into summer. By next week, we’d better get ready for the 2018 iteration of our non-spring-to-summer transition.



GEFS ensemble high and low temperatures Washington DC over the next 15 days. TL; DR: It’s going to feel like summer next week.

May begins on Tuesday, coinciding with the start of a stretch of 80-plus degree days in the Washington area. In fact, we will be pushing 90 degrees by the end of next week. Happy May summer!

