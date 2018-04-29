

A windy and cool Sunday on the Mall. (Kathy Swendiman/ Flickr

* Frost advisory for Loudoun, Fairfax and Prince William counties and points west from 2 to 9 a.m. Monday *

It has been a cool and blustery final Sunday of April. We were all stuck below the 60-degree mark for today, with a gusty northwest wind making it feel even cooler. We get even colder tonight, with some parts of the area under a frost advisory. But starting tomorrow, the temperature roller coaster starts to ascend, as we head into a week that will be full of 80-degree temperatures.

Through tonight: We will see a trend toward decreasing cloud cover and slackening winds as afternoon turns into evening. Mostly clear skies overnight with winds becoming much lighter, especially south and west of the Potomac. Temperatures will fall off rather quickly, with lows in the mid-30s in Loudoun, Fairfax and Prince William counties, which is why these locations are under a frost advisory. In Maryland, cloud cover may hang on a bit longer, keeping lows in the mid- to upper 30s in Montgomery and Howard counties. But I would not be surprised if these locations eventually ended up under a frost advisory, as well. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s in D.C. proper and in Prince George’s County.

Tomorrow (Monday): High pressure slides to the southwest of us tomorrow, keeping skies mostly clear, with a steady wind from the west. Down-sloping winds will allow temperatures to warm up to the mid- to upper 60s by tomorrow afternoon. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some low 70s in various spots, as well. A fire weather watch has been issued for the region, with the combination of warm temperatures, low relative humidity and gusty winds increasing the risk of brush fires. Winds from the west will be steady at 10 to 15 mph, with frequent gusts of 25-plus mph. Mostly clear with calming winds tomorrow night. Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to low 40s.

Drought update: One of the main reasons we are under a fire weather watch is because of how dry it has been around the area. The maps below can be a bit misleading, though, as we’ve had our fair share of rain around the area recently. The drought signature that we see below is mainly an artifact of the dry winter we experienced this year. Nevertheless, I expect that we will have a few more of these elevated fire weather days over the next few weeks, given the preexisting dry conditions.



Maryland drought update as of April 24.



Virginia drought update as of April 24.

