EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, milder. Highs: 65-70.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows: 40-49.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs: 75-80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Sunday felt practically like winter with temperatures stuck in the 50s and a biting wind. But just three days later, summerlike conditions will take over in full force. Temperatures warm to near 80 by Tuesday and near 90 by Thursday and Friday. They do cool down some this weekend, to about 70, which is exactly where they should be at this time of year.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Monday): It starts off quite cold this morning, in the 30s and 40s. But uninhibited sunshine pushes temperatures steadily upward through the 50s in the morning. During the afternoon, highs top out between 65 and 70. It’s still a bit breezy with some gusts from the northwest over 20 mph, but less noticeable than Sunday. Confidence: High

Tonight: This is our last chilly night before the big warm-up. Under clear skies temperatures fall a long way. Our colder suburbs see lows near 40, while temperatures level off in the upper 40s downtown. Winds turn calm. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): After a crisp early morning in the 40s, temperatures take off. By the afternoon, we’re into the 70s, and a few spots could close in on 80 by late afternoon. Sunshine is abundant and winds are light. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: As winds begin coming in from more of a southerly direction (about 5 mph), it’s much milder than the previous two nights. Lows range through the 50s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Summer pays a visit Wednesday through Friday as southerly winds pump in very warm air. Highs reach 80 to 85 on Wednesday and 85 to 90 on Thursday and Friday, under partly to mostly sunny skies. Late Friday, a weakening cold front approaching the area could set off a few showers, especially in our western areas. Throughout this period, lows are mostly in the 60s, except some 50s in our cooler areas. Confidence: Medium-High

Behind Friday’s cold front, gradually cooler air trickles into the region over the weekend, but it’s still pleasantly mild. Under partly sunny skies, highs Saturday are in the mid-to-upper 70s and drop down to near 70 by Sunday. Lows are mostly in the 50s. The wild card in the weekend forecast is whether the front pushes far enough southeast for us to stay dry or whether it stalls, keeping the chance of showers around. Confidence: Low-Medium