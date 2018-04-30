

Rowers at sunrise on the Potomac River. (Carol Jean Stalun via Flickr

Today was about as nice as a Monday gets. This afternoon, it was a game of “where are the clouds?” and those who needed to find any lost big. Clouds continue to be few and far between tonight and through tomorrow. We’re headed into a sustained warm spell, but it starts off fairly tame.

Through Tonight: In the winter, a night like this would be quite cold. Since we’re ringing in May, quite cold is near 40 to near 50. You might want an extra layer if out late, although winds are almost nonexistent.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Here we go. After waiting for what seemed like forever at times, warm weather is settling in to stay for a while. Skies are mostly sunny and humidity is very low. Add in highs near 80 and it’s windows-open-soak-it-all-up kind of weather. Just beware of the pollen explosion.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high, and we seem to be on the cusp of the oaks reaching peak. Watch out for sneezing in the days ahead!

Nice Day season: I like to call this period Nice Day season. Of course, that’s based off the criteria of our Nice Day Stamp. Highs of 65 to 85, sunshine, and beautiful conditions all around. As we step into May, the District’s average high is now up to 71. We stay 85 or below through mid-June. Of course, 90s do tend to show up before that. Our current average 90 first comes to town on May 16.

