

Great weather for riding the bike to work. (Tim Brown)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

10/10: First May day yields a yay

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, warm. Highs: 76-81.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows: 52-60.

Tomorrow: Sunny, warmer. Highs: 80-85.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Welcome to a new month and new weather paradigm! May begins on a pleasant note — lots of sunshine, warm temperatures and low humidity, even when we aim for our first 90-degree day later this week. Some scattered showers and storms late on Friday attempt to cool the weekend a little, but mostly sunny skies and highs mainly in the 70s to around 80 offer a very nice first weekend of May too.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Tuesday): Total Nice Day qualifier here as a cool morning gives way to pleasantly warm conditions in the middle to upper 70s to even the low 80s. Light breezes blow from the west, while humidity stays very low. The lower wind is good news for allergy sufferers, but low humidity isn’t all that good as pollen can float along easier in the drier air. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the cool 50s in most of the suburbs but right around 60 in the city. Calm to very light breezes overnight. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another Nice Day winner with faster daytime warming and afternoon peak temperatures in the lower to mid-80s. Humidity remains down with dew points in the low 50s for the most part. Very light breezes blow from the southwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The flow from the southwest edges up humidity by this point as lows drop only into the 60s in most areas (low 60s in the outer suburbs but warmer upper 60s in the city) under mostly clear skies. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday revs up some more serious heat as high temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s along with a few spots (probably Reagan National Airport) hitting the first 90-degree reading of the season. A few spots could top out even warmer around 91. Skies aim to be mostly sunny. Dew points hold in the upper 50s to around 60 … which is slightly noticeable, but still nowhere near summer mugginess standards. Thursday night looks partly cloudy with lows ranging in the 60s again — just a touch warmer than the night before. Confidence: High

Friday runs partly sunny along with a reasonable chance to rival Thursday’s high temperatures. We’ll say middle to upper 80s for now with a chance for a few spots to hit 90 again. The duration of the warmest temperatures should be shorter thanks to increasing clouds later in the afternoon along with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late afternoon into the evening. Friday night also features some scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm as lows dip into the 60s. Confidence: High

Weekend: Some lingering clouds are possible Saturday morning, but otherwise, the weekend is looking nice, too, at this point with partly to mostly sunny skies as highs reach the 70s to near 80 on Saturday and then mainly 70s on Sunday. Saturday night looks mostly clear with lows mostly in the 50s to around 60 in the city. Confidence: Medium-High