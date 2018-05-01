

Tulips at Brookside Gardens in Montgomery County. (Maria Yliquin)

Right on cue, colorful tulips have finally reached full bloom at Washington-area flower farms. Even though the District’s flowers opened up last weekend, they were slower to move in the northern and western suburbs because of the chilly weather.

They’re putting on quite a show now, though, and they couldn’t have picked a better week to do it. Skies are going to be at least partly sunny all week, and highs are summerlike in the 80s — even around 90 on Thursday and Friday.

If you can stand the heat, Brookside Gardens in Wheaton (part of the Montgomery County park system) is open sunrise to sunset.

The tulips at Burnside Farms in Nokesville, Va., are also on peak display, although Burnside is mourning the loss of about 50 percent of its seven acres of tulips. It’s being called “the great tulip tragedy of 2018.”

Burnside’s annual tulip festival had become so popular by 2014 that it was necessary to expand it beyond what the Haymarket farm could support. But moving the farm each year is tricky for cultivators, who need to learn a field’s specific growing conditions.

Despite the hassle, “we’ve been very lucky up until this winter,” the farm wrote. Even though spring started in a drought, torrential rain water-logged the farm:

Our drought was quickly over and half of the picking field was completely submerged in several inches of water. We were expecting the water to start to subside, but as the days went by, the water stayed. With no way to move the water off the field, all we could do was wait and hope for the best. Days turned to weeks and more rain came. The end result was about three to four weeks of standing water on half of the picking field. Sadly, that was too much for those tulips and we lost just about all of them.

Despite the massacre by inclement weather, Burnside Farms opened to visitors this week, and the photos show that plenty of beautiful tulips remain — about four acres of them — along with daffodils and Dutch iris.

Thanks to everyone who shared their tulip pics with us, and if you make it out to Brookside Gardens or Burnside Farms this week, tag us in your photos!



Tulips at Brookside Gardens. (Maria Yliquin)



Tulips at Brookside Gardens. (Maria Yliquin)