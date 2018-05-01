It’s that time of year again in Alexandria. (Andrea Pasko-Reader via Flickr

Today was a big day when it comes to temperatures soaring. Some places picked up a good 40 degrees from their low to high. Afternoon readings generally in the near 80 zone are warmer than normal, but the very dry air makes it mostly quite pleasant. Both temperatures and humidity levels are on the way up farther tomorrow.

Through Tonight: It’s another excellent evening to be outdoors. We should see temperatures fall quite nicely with sunset thanks to that dry air in the region. Overnight, clouds are few and far between although a light south wind helps pump in slightly more moisture. Lows range from near 50 to near 60.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): More wall-to-wall sunshine is here! Ok, we might see a few clouds. Not many, though. As a south and southwest wind continues to send us warmer air, highs are mainly in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 846.65 grains per cubic meter of air. We got an interesting note on this year’s pollen activity from from Susan Kosisky over at U.S. Army Centralized Allergen Extract Lab this morning. I’m going to share it in full:

This has really been a roller coaster year for our tree pollen counts. We had a spike in February, due to the Cedar/Cypress/Juniper family, a month which had above average temperatures. Counts in February also ran above average. The weather turned cooler in the month of March through April and we had below average temperatures and below average tree pollen counts for pretty much the whole period. We did have a sampling rod up this past Saturday, the 28th of April, a day when the weather turned quite warm near 80 degrees, the 1st in a long time. The sunshine, warmth and light breeze brought the oaks out and we had a tree count that soared to 1924.60 grains/cubic meter which is high to very high for our area. Cooler weather and light rain Saturday night into Sunday morning helped to diminish the count once again. It is late into the season now, with peak weeks being the 3rd and 4th week of April generally. The oak catkins have elongated, however, on and off cooler temperatures and rain showers have helped to keep the tree count down. Oak pollen makes up about 67% of our total annual tree pollen load.

