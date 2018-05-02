

* Code orange air quality alert Wednesday: Unhealthy for sensitive groups *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Highs well into the 80s to perhaps near 90 may be too warm for some, but with humidity still in check, we’ll go with a fairly high score for the novelty of it all.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

Tonight: Beautiful evening. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We fast forward into summer today, and especially tomorrow and Friday, when we could top 90 degrees. The humidity isn’t too bad, though, despite climbing into the noticeable range by tomorrow. We’ll settle back into more seasonable warmth this weekend, with a few showers possible.

Today (Wednesday): With high pressure parked over the western Atlantic Ocean, we have a decidedly summerlike flow of air from the southwest. That means morning temperatures rising into the 60s and 70s, and afternoon highs reaching the mid-80s to near 90 under mostly sunny skies. Humidity is still on the low side with dew points in the 50s. Confidence: High

Tonight: A beautifully warm evening as temperatures fall into the 70s. Overnight lows settle in the 60s with just a few clouds around. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): And a little warmer we go. We’re off to an even milder morning start as partly to mostly sunny skies help temperatures quickly into the 70s to near 80, followed by afternoon highs soaring to the upper 80s to low 90s. This time the humidity, while far from oppressive, becomes more noticeable with dew points near 60. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Now we’re in balmier nighttime territory, with a bit of mugginess to evening temperatures falling through the 80s into the 70s. Overnight lows dip only to the 60s to near 70 as skies turn partly cloudy. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Friday features partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The humidity remains in that noticeable but not-too-bad range. Can’t rule out a late-afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm, before overnight lows drop back to the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

This weekend, we find ourselves with a front stalled out nearby. That brings partly to mostly cloudy skies for both Saturday and Sunday, with morning temperatures near 60 to the mid-60s, and cooler afternoon highs in the 70s. A few showers are possible each day as well. Confidence: Low-Medium