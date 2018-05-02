A yellowthroat enjoys the weather in Poolesville, Md. (Lorie Shaull via Flickr

It was another very warm day and also another day without much humidity. Still, the high of 91 at Reagan National Airport is a record for the date. As we know around here, it’s often more about the humidity than the heat. A dry heat isn’t too common in these parts, so we can try to enjoy it at least a little. Humidity levels are expected to go up on Thursday but will probably hit only the beginning of the somewhat bothersome level in this “warm wave.”

Through tonight: Our air mass remains rather dry, although indications are that we’ll see moisture in the air increase fairly quickly tonight. That should keep readings a bit warmer than last night. Under mostly clear skies, 60s should mostly do it, with a range of about 60-67 likely.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s a lot like Wednesday but with more humidity. We might see dew points rise by about 15 degrees from Wednesday’s 40s to near 60 by Thursday afternoon, introducing a touch of mugginess. We’re not talking anything terrible, but it will certainly add to the summerlike feel. We’ve got mostly sunny — but perhaps increasingly hazy — skies, and temperatures rising to the mid-80s to around 90.

Record watch: Reagan National Airport topped out at 91 degrees, breaking the record of 89 from 1930, while Dulles International Airport tied the record of 88 set in 2010.

The bar is a little higher for Thursday. At National we’ll need a temperature of 91 or higher. That was reached in 1965. At Dulles, the mark is 92 from the same year.

