

Warm weather eases into Washington on May 1. (Jim Havard via Flickr)

This story, originally published at 12:37 p.m., was updated at 5:05 p.m.

April was decidedly cooler than normal in Washington, and just a few days ago temperatures were stuck in the 50s as cold winds howled. But, in a classic case of weather whiplash, the region now faces a round of record-challenging heat.

On Wednesday, Reagan National Airport, Washington’s official weather station, touched at least 90 degrees for the first time this year, breaking the daily record of 89 from 1930. Dulles Airport hit at least 88 degrees, tying the record set in 2010 while Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport climbed to at least 89 degrees, breaking the record of 88 from 1951.

Much of region has a good chance to hit 90 Thursday and/or Friday. If National Airport reaches 90 on each of the next two days, it would match Washington’s longest 90-degree streak on record in the first 10 days of May.

Three straight days of 90-degree weather would also officially meet the criterion of a heat wave, this year’s first.

On average, Washington doesn’t post its first 90-degree day until May 18 — more than two weeks from now. That said, there is a lot of variability in when Washington notches its first 90, and it has happened earlier in a number of other years.

Last year, for example, Washington first reached 90 on April 29, based on measurements at National Airport. The earliest it has ever hit 90 was March 22, 1907, when measurements were taken at 24th and M streets in the District. The latest first 90-degree day ever recorded was July 12, 1979.

While Washington may witness record-setting heat, humidity levels will mostly remain in check. Dew points, the best measure of how humid it is, are expected to be in the 40s on Wednesday — indicating very dry conditions. While they’ll rise through the 50s to near 60 Thursday and Friday, offering a hint of moisture in the air, such levels are still comfortably low for Washington.





So exactly how hot might it get in the coming days, and which records could we threaten?

Thursday

Temperatures may rise another degree or two on Thursday, into the low 90s across the region. This would be hot enough for records to be tied or broken at National Airport and BWI.



High temperatures predicted by the National Weather Service for Thursday. Circled locations indicate highs within one degree of the daily record. (WeatherBell.com)

The existing records are:

National Airport: 91 from 1965

Dulles: 92 from 1965

BWI: 91 from 1913

Friday

Increasing clouds may hold back the heat some on Friday, but temperatures are still likely to come close to 90, close to record territory, except at National Airport, where the old record of 93 may prove tough to match.



High temperatures predicted by the National Weather Service for Friday. Circled locations indicate highs within one degree of the daily record. (WeatherBell.com)

The existing records are:

National Airport: 93 from 1928

Dulles: 90 from 2001

BWI: 90 from 2001

Cooler weather, in the 70s, arrives by the weekend.

This post will be updated as high temperature data streams in through Friday.