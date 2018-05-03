

Summer living in early May by David Wissman via Flickr

* Air quality alert today: Air pollution unhealthy for sensitive groups *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: It’s too early for these temperatures near 90.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Warm, sunny and a little more humid. Upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Warm and muggy with increasing clouds. Mid- to upper 60s.

Tomorrow: More clouds than sun, especially in the afternoon. Upper 80s to near 90.

View the current weather conditions at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today stands to be the second consecutive day that D.C. hits 90 degrees, and we could set another daily temperature record. I suppose congratulations are in order? After a toasty Friday, a cool down and accompanying showers comes by way of a cold front slowly moving through the region Saturday and Sunday.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Thursday): Much like Wednesday, it’s warm and sunny from the get-go. The biggest difference today is the step-up in humidity. Highs range from the upper 80s to low 90s. Washington’s record high for May 3 is 91 in 1965, and we should come close to that. Dew point values in the 50s to near 60 are slightly humid but still quite tolerable. Winds are gusty out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

[Washington could hit record highs Thursday and Friday]

Tonight: Clouds start to increase, although the first half of the overnight period should be mostly cloud-free. Humidity levels remain somewhat elevated (dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s), which means that temperatures won’t fall off very much. Overnight lows settle in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Friday): Skies become mostly cloudy in advance of an approaching cold front. We are still under the influence of a southwest wind for most of the day, so temperatures likely rise into the mid- to upper 80s, despite the increase in cloud cover. If sunshine hangs on well into the afternoon, 90 is possible and, again, near record-territory. There’s the slight chance (20 percent) of an afternoon thundershower, especially north and west of the city. Winds are gusty from the southwest again at 10-20 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with an increased chance of showers and isolated thundershowers before midnight. Mostly cloudy otherwise, with some spotty showers late. Remaining mild and humid, with lows in the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Unsettled is the word for the weather this weekend. We’ve got a slow-moving cold front that likely stalls out near the region between Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, an upper level disturbance inches its way in from the west, creating a general environment of cloudiness with periodic showers Saturday and into at least the first half of Sunday. Temperatures on both weekend days are cooler — how much cooler depends on how thick the cloud cover is and how much sunshine materializes. 70-75 seems like a decent approximation for highs, but may require adjustment. Confidence: Low-Medium

The cold front and its associated showery weather should finally be clear of our region by Monday of next week. And we are left with some nearly ideal weather conditions as a trade-off. Mostly sunny both Monday and Tuesday next week, with temperatures in the low to mid-70s and not a hint of humidity. Confidence: Medium