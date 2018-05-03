Day game, spring feeling like summer style. (Beau Finley/ Flickr

We’ve had two days in a row now of 90-plus degrees, which is quite unusual for this early in the season, even if we generally just missed records. Baltimore made it to 92, which is a record for the date there. It beats a record of 91 back in 1913. Today we also added in about 15 to 20 degrees of dew points from Wednesday. That means you’re feeling the humidity. It’s not too bad, really, but it is a reminder that summer is coming. We might make it a heat wave Friday as temperatures again strive for 90.

[Washington soars to 90 for second straight day, and could challenge records again Friday]

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through tonight: We’ve got extra humidity in the air so temperatures are not as quick to drop this evening. That’s the story into the night, as the moisture in the air increases even further. Lows end up in the mid-60s to near 70. You can hear the ACs humming.

Tomorrow (Friday): It’s another toasty spring day. With higher levels of humidity, we should see more in the way of clouds overhead during the day. Humid air also warms a bit slower. Even so, we’re pretty similar in temperature to recent days, but perhaps a degree or two lower if lucky. Highs are mainly in the mid-80s to around 90. We’ll need to watch a few lines of showers and storms to the west, the first of which could bug us by mid- or late evening. These should tend to be falling apart on approach, though.

Record watch: Friday’s records could be tough. We’d need at least 93 set back in 1928 for Washington. Over at Dulles, 90 in 2001 seems a bit easier but not guaranteed.

Waiting for the record warmth to go away? Soon. We’ve got more springlike weather ahead once we get past this stretch.

GFS ensemble temperature forecast for Washington over the next two weeks. (weathermodels.com)

Pollen update: Take cover! Pollen is still on the attack. Tree pollen was 2828.43 grains/cubic meter of air at last count, as we continue to get through peak sneeze season. Good thing there’s rain coming!

