Readers told us how they (attempt to) manage their allergy symptoms in a poll yesterday, and the results are in. More than 2,000 people took the nine-question poll about what kind of allergy medications work the best for them and what their routines are.

They also shared other advice in the comments and on social media that we found interesting. Many people recommended immunotherapy, commonly known as “allergy shots,” because the treatment had worked well for them. The catch is that it can take a long time — months to years — to start feeling improvements.

One reader even suggested a homegrown immunotherapy: enjoying a teaspoon of honey every day. The idea is honey naturally has pollen in it, and consuming a small dose of the allergen each day allows your immune system to build resistance. From an armchair medical perspective, it makes sense — but maybe don’t count on it to cure your sniffles.

One reader, chrismss, commented with a natural take on allergy relief: “I take turmeric year round, with nettle leaf during peak allergy season. Works great for me without any side effects.”

Because we all tend to forget the obvious, district_dad reminded us that pollen is all around us, and it sticks to our clothes and follows us indoors. “Wash up when you come in, all your exposed skin,” dad recommends. “If necessary even change clothes.”

On to the poll results. As you might have guessed — there’s no one clear winner on treatments. However, we heard over and over that, whatever allergy medication you’re using, make sure you’re getting the best deal. You can find a year’s supply of the generic formulas for $10 to $15 at a certain bulk-item chain store (*cough* Costco *cough*). Amazon.com also carries large bottles of generic formulas for cheap. (Amazon founder Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Of course, these results are not meant to be prescriptive. You should always follow your doctor’s advice. These are the results of a nonscientific user poll. Results are not statistically valid and cannot be assumed to reflect the views of Washington Post users as a group or the general population.

Flonase (Fluticasone)





This one surprised me! If you had asked me yesterday which treatment people would prefer, it probably would have been Claritin. But of the people who have tried it, 47 percent said Flonase works well or very well for them, and only 8 percent said it didn’t work at all. Impressive!

Zyrtec (Cetirizine)





Zyrtec apparently works well or very well for 40 percent of the readers that have tried it. It seems to be a crowd favorite.

Benadryl (Diphenhydramine)





Despite its ability to knock you on your you-know-what, Benadryl still ranks high for allergy relief. Personally, I can’t take it unless I’m within 10 feet of a couch or bed, but at least I know it will be allergy-free sleep. Thirty-four percent of our readers said Benadryl works well or very well for them.

Claritin (Loratadine)





Of all the treatments on the list, Claritin has been tried the most. Only 10 percent of you said you’ve never tried it. But of those that had, 62 percent said it only works “okay” or “not at all.”

Allegra (Fexofenadine)





For as many people that were tweeting “Allegra!” at me this week, only 26 percent of the people who’ve tried it say it works well or very well. A great example of why our polling experts always tell us not to trust a small sample size.

Singulair (Montelukast, Rx only)





Since Singulair is by prescription only, it’s no surprise that most of our readers haven’t tried it. But of those that had, 14 percent said it works well or very well. We should also note that Singulair might be the most beneficial for people with a combination of asthma and seasonal allergies, since it’s typically prescribed for both.

Xyzal (Levocetirizine)





Xyzal is new on the over-the-counter market but has been around for years in prescription form. The vast majority of you said you’ve never tried it, and only 8 percent have said it works well or very well. The biggest complaint we got about Xyzal is that, even though it works great for allergies, it causes drowsiness. People who sing its praises suggest taking it before bed.

In terms of routine, most people are taking their allergy meds once a day in the morning, but 25 percent are taking a medication during the morning and evening. Forty percent of the people polled said they combine two treatments. Only around 5 percent said they don’t use any medication regularly.