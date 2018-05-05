TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: It’s nice to have some cooler weather again. The rest isn’t as fun.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Raindrops becoming likely. Daytime highs: 60s to near 70.

Tonight: Periodic rain. Lows: 50-58.

Tomorrow: Drizzle with occasional showers. Highs: 60s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

I don’t know about you, but I could go for a nice gray weekend. Cooler temperatures as well? Yes, please. I love summer as much as the next person, but what we just saw roll through unquestionably came too soon. It’s not exactly chilly in the days ahead, although you’ll notice a difference after what we just went through. We could still use the rain as well.

Today (Saturday): Mainly light rain becomes more likely with time. It may try to focus to the west of Interstate 95, especially as this event gets going. Even if so, we should see the whole area dealing with at least periodic rain as we get deeper into the day. This seems like one of those times where high temperatures are near midnight, with readings perhaps slowly falling through the 60s or hovering near 70. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: A small wave of low pressure is forming on the frontal zone in the area. This may enhance rain for a time during the evening or overnight. I think it’s still possible the heaviest is north and west overall, but everyone should see at least some rain. Lows are in the near 50 to mid-50s zone. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): This could be the type of day that it’s hard to kick the low clouds and drizzle even once the steadier rain ends. I’m going to be a bit pessimistic and say I think we can expect some dampness pretty much all day. We might even see some more enhancement to the rain during the afternoon or evening. Highs will probably struggle a bit, rising to 60 or the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Rain should end entirely but clouds may stick around through much of the night. It’s cool, but nothing too notable. Mainly near 50 to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Someone's keeping their eyes on the weather.

A LOOK AHEAD

Ideal springtime weather heads into town as we go back to work Monday. Clouds are most numerous in the morning, but we may end up with some cold air aloft keeping us from clearing out too easily. Perhaps even another round of showers late day, but that should tend to want to stay in the mountains to the west. Temperatures rise right into the solidly great upper 60s and lower 70s. I bet there will be a lot of people out and about at lunch and during the evening! Confidence: Medium

It gets even better Tuesday. It could be one of those days you have to search for clouds. That usually signals a beautiful and low-humidity day on its own. Add in temperatures near and above 70, and you can understand how it might be hard to stay indoors long. Confidence: Medium