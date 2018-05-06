TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Gray skies and kind of cool, but rain may be spotty enough to get in a good deal of outdoor activities.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, occasional shower. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tonight: A few evening showers possible. Lows: Mid- to upper 50s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, isolated shower? Highs: Near 70 to mid-70s.

View the current weather conditions at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

This weekend has been far from a washout thus far, and it looks to stay that way despite an occasional shower possible today into this evening. After another gray and somewhat cool day today, we’ll see gradually clearing skies as temperatures hit the sweet spot tomorrow into midweek.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Sunday): It looks like much of the rain misses the metro area today, with one batch of rain focused well to the north and west and another well to the south and east. Even so, we could still see an occasional shower or sprinkle. Mostly cloudy skies hold temperatures in check, with morning readings mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s, and afternoon highs reaching the mid-60s to near 70. Winds are light from the northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few showers remain possible this evening. Otherwise we’re mostly cloudy with winds from the north around 5 to 15 mph, as temperatures slowly drop to lows in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek…

Tomorrow (Monday): High pressure tries to squeeze in from the northwest but doesn’t quite make it. That means we may still see some clouds around, and even a small chance of an afternoon shower or two. But overall we’re partly sunny and pleasant, with highs near 70 to the mid-70s. Winds are from the north around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds look to linger with an isolated shower still possible during the evening. We’re a touch cooler than tonight, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to mid-50s. Still well within the “windows open” zone for sleeping weather! Confidence: Medium-High



A cloudy day yesterday for Revolutionary War Weekend at Mount Vernon. (John Sonderman via Flickr

A LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday and Wednesday feature a couple of those perfect or near-perfect spring days we’ve all been craving. High pressure to the north keeps the clouds away and the humidity at bay, all while the strong late-spring sun does its business. Highs in the low to mid-70s fit right into that Goldilocks zone of “just right,” and partly to mostly sunny skies are surely a mood enhancer. Tuesday night features partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High