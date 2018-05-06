Aside from a few showers — mainly confined to our northern suburbs — this afternoon has been pretty uneventful. We’ve been mired in clouds and a northerly flow regime, both of which have kept temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70, or well below our seasonal averages. Not much changes on either of these two fronts through tonight, and a few spotty showers, along with a chance of thunder, remain in the forecast. Tomorrow brings a slightly brighter sky, although sunshine will be limited, and a small upward nudge in temperatures. All things considered, it’ll be just about as good as it gets for May weather in Washington.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through tonight: The current lull in shower activity could turn a little more active early this evening, with a chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Any cells that do pop up shouldn’t be too heavy or long-lasting, however. Most, if not all, of the shower/storm activity should die off toward bedtime, leaving behind clouds for the overnight period. This will limit the amount of cooling, as lows generally settle into the low to mid-50s. Northerly winds are gentle outside of any brief period of thunder, ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

View the current weather conditions at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): We start the new workweek with more clouds than sun, but at least it’ll be dry. Temperatures quickly rise into the 60s after sunrise and should be approaching 70 by lunchtime. We won’t rise too much higher, though, as fleeting peaks of sun are overwhelmed by more prolonged periods of gray skies. Low 70s look to be the peak for most of us. These relatively cool readings for early May coupled with comfortable dew points in the 50s and nothing more than a slight breeze (from the north at about 10 mph) will make for a really nice day.

See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Nineties to return next weekend?: That’s right, the mini-heat wave we just experienced might have a return ticket for the D.C. area. Latest model guidance and temperature projections point toward a hot air mass engulfing the Mid-Atlantic next weekend, favoring 90s for Mother’s Day (May 13). A strong Atlantic ridge looks to set up and pump hot southerly air across our region. The latest runs of the American and European models show agreement on the arrival of 90-degree highs next Sunday:

American model temperature forecast for 4 p.m. May 13 (weather.us)

European model temperature forecast for 1 p.m. May 13 (weather.us)

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.