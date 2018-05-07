TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant temperatures. Quite nice on the whole.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 69-74.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 48-55.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-75.

View the current weather conditions at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

For the most part, the weather this week is terrific. While a few days — including today, Thursday and Sunday — may present a passing shower, temperatures are very pleasant. We begin the week with highs in the low 70s, and they gradually warm through the 80s by the weekend.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Monday): Amid the clouds, we should have some intervals of sunshine this morning. But, with a disturbance moving through at high altitudes, we’ll see clouds build back up this afternoon and a pop-up shower is possible (20 percent chance). Highs range from the upper 60s to low 70s, with winds from the north around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cloud cover slowly thins out overnight and temperatures cool. Overnight lows range from the mid- to upper 40s in our cooler areas to the low 50s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Tuesday): In a week that offers several nice days, this could be the nicest. We’ll have lots of sunshine, light winds (from the east around 5 to 10 mph), and comfortable highs between 70 and 75, which is very close to normal. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies and refreshingly cool. Lows range from the mid-40s in our cooler locations to the low to mid-50s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

The warming trend continues midweek, as highs near 80 Wednesday and perhaps 85 Thursday. Skies are partly to mostly sunny both days. On Thursday, a round of showers is possible in the afternoon and evening as a cool front sweeps through. Overnight lows are mostly in the 50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium

The air behind Thursday’s front isn’t much cooler than the air ahead of it, so Friday and Saturday continue on the warm side. Friday sees highs near 80 and, by Saturday, mid-80s are possible. Lots of sunshine both days. The evening and overnight hours are mild, with lows mostly in the 50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium

Sunday, Mother’s Day, turns a bit toasty, with highs potentially back up near 90, after morning lows in the 60s. It may also be humid, with enough juice in the atmosphere for the chance of a few afternoon-evening storms. Confidence: Low-Medium