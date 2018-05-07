Azaleas in peak bloom in Arlington, Va. (Tom Mockler via Flickr

Depending on where you were today, skies ranged from partly to mostly sunny. We did see some increase in those bubbly clouds during the midday and afternoon. For the most part, any showers have tended to stay in elevation to the west. That should be the case until it all dies off with the loss of daytime heating. If you didn’t get enough of today’s brilliance, just wait until tomorrow.

Through tonight: A delightful evening is ahead. Temperatures fall into and through the 60s by sunset under increasingly clear skies. That tends to be the rule for the night, as lows end up ranging from about 50 to 58. Winds are light.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s almost a carbon copy of today. Given how nice today was, that’s probably all you need to know. Humidity levels may even come down a hair as highs head for the mid-70s. Skies are mostly sunny and winds are from the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Forecast helper: Everything is better with dogs. Even the local weathercast. This meteorologist seems a bit perplexed.

