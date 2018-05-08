A beautiful day at Gravelly Point. (Erinn Shirley)

9/10: Top-tier spring condition — if only we could get a pollen prohibition.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 72-77.

Tonight: Just a few clouds. Lows: 49-59.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 73-78.

Spring is in full bloom and temperatures are pleasant this week. Things get hotter on Thursday ahead of a cold front, and then another surge of heat arrives this weekend with Mother’s Day aiming for about 90 degrees. We could definitely use some more rain — even just to clear the pollen out of the air — and we’ll get a slight chance Thursday and again late Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs into the 70s and humidity relatively low, thanks to high pressure overhead. Breezes blow gently from the northeast. Confidence: High

Tonight: Fairly decent night with temperatures ranging from the cooler upper 40s in the outer suburbs to the marginally cool upper 50s in the city. Just a few clouds around. Light winds from the east. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another great spring day as highs edge slightly higher, up through the 70s under mostly sunny skies with light breezes. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with lows in the middle 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

Thursday is our warmest day this workweek, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s under partly cloudy skies along with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Coverage looks scattered and could continue into Thursday evening. Thursday night runs partly cloudy, with temperatures slightly warmer as lows hit the middle-upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

Friday gets another chunk of drier, cooler high pressure with mostly sunny skies, highs in the lower to middle 70s, and lower humidity. Friday night is favored to run cooler, with lower humidity as temperatures dip into the upper 40s in the outer suburbs to 50s in the city. Confidence: Medium

The weekend starts off nice and warm on Saturday as temperatures move up into the 80s under sunny skies and low humidity. Increasing clouds Saturday night, with moderate humidity and lows in the 60s to right around 70 in the city. Mother’s Day gets a stronger surge of heat as high temperatures reach the upper 80s to low 90s. There’s a chance of afternoon showers and storms, but the latest trends delay those risks until Sunday night. Confidence: Medium