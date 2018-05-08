A springtime scene along the Reflecting Pool. (Miki J via Flickr

The main thing wrong with today was that it wasn’t a weekend. I know I wanted to spend more time out in the weather — gorgeous! That’s where you’ll find me this evening, and the wonderful weather story keeps on keeping on through tomorrow.

Through Tonight: Our humidity levels are quite low, so as the sun goes down we’re going to lose our warmth of the day relatively quickly. Most places are heading into the 60s around sunset on their way to lows ranging from near 50 in the cooler suburbs to the upper 50s downtown. Skies remain mostly clear, and winds are light.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s another in this string of beautiful days. We are starting to warm things up a bit, but humidity remains hard to notice. High temperatures should generally head for the upper 70s to near 80 under mostly sunny skies. Winds are light from the northeast.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 926.2 grains/cubic meter. Grass pollen is moving on up, now moderate to high and climbing.

Montana flooding: Record snowmelt and big spring rains have been causing flooding across parts of Montana. Flooding is still expected to rise in many places, and it is already affecting some cities, like Helena, where elementary schools were forced to close.

