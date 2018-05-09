

Beautiful blue skies over D.C. yesterday. (Joseph Gruber via Twitter

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

10/10: Warm sunshine + low humidity = PERFECTION!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, beautiful. Highs: Upper 70s to near 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: Mid-50s to near 60.

Tomorrow: Warmer with shower/storm possible. Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.

View the current weather conditions at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

What a treat this stretch of honest-to-goodness spring weather has been! Today’s another gem before we trend warmer tomorrow and again this weekend. With the warmer and slightly humid air comes the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms tomorrow and during part of the weekend.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Wednesday): More good stuff today as high pressure keeps us mostly sunny with low humidity. Temperatures couldn’t be more perfect, climbing out of the 50s into the 60s this morning, with afternoon highs hitting the upper 70s to near 80. Winds are light at around 5-10 mph, from the east-northeast this morning, and from the southeast during the afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: Another beautiful evening as temperatures fall back through the 70s into the 60s under mostly clear skies. We could see increasing clouds overnight with lows down to the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Thursday): Winds pick up a bit from the south-southwest, pushing temperatures even warmer as partly sunny skies help highs to the low to mid-80s. Meanwhile the humidity starts to become a bit more noticeable, even as it remains relatively low. With a cold front coming through, we could see a passing shower or two during the morning, and perhaps a line of showers and thunderstorms late afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Could still see that line of showers and thunderstorms lingering south and east of D.C. during the evening. Overnight, we’re looking at clearing skies as winds from the northwest bring in drier air, with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Friday highs should cool off just a bit to near 80, as the humidity all but disappears under mostly sunny skies. Can’t rule out a shower Friday night with a warm front nearby and lows around the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend overall shapes up as warm and slightly humid. Saturday highs head for the mid-80s to near 90 as the warm front moves well to our north. A cold front then brings the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through Sunday, with Saturday night lows in the mid-60s to near 70, and Sunday highs in the 80s. Confidence: Medium