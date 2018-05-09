Rock Creek Parkway at night. (Joe Flood via Flickr

Afternoon temperatures were right around 80 degrees across the area today. That sounds toasty, and it is rather warm, but we continue to experience low humidity levels, which helps keep the weather quite pleasant. Low humidity means another cool night. Open up those windows! Just close them before heading out tomorrow, as storms may pass through later in the day.

Through tonight: Our near-perfect weather that kicked off the workweek has generally persisted. That’s the story this evening: Quite beautiful, with skies remaining mostly clear much of the night as lows settle in the mid-50s in the cool spots to the low 60s in the milder ones. By morning, clouds will have increased, and there could be some showers around, as well.

Tomorrow (Thursday): There are still a number of questions about the storm risk Thursday, including how much any morning activity may keep us cloudy before the afternoon show. But we do have a cold front crashing into a relatively moist air mass. This is usually enough for some showers and storms. The main window for a potential line of storms is about the 2 to 8 p.m. period across the broader region. This could include isolated severe weather, mainly in high winds. The timing might be closer to 5 p.m. or so in and around the city, but you’ll want to tune back in. Jason has more details. Otherwise, it’s partly to mostly cloudy, although we could be rather sunny for a time in the afternoon. Highs are in the mid-70s to around 80.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 533.55 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is also high.

Frozen crabs: The Baltimore Sun reports that cold weather killed off a third of adult crabs in Chesapeake Bay this past winter. This in mind, the number of juvenile crabs is up. This leaves us with some mixed news for this year’s season, but it is generally expected to get better with time.

