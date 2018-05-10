TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Clouds crowd our view today with some needed rain maybe on the way.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with scattered afternoon showers/storms. Highs: 80 to 85

Tonight: Chance of evening showers/storms, then clearing. Lows: 59 to 65

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 78 to 82

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today, our warmest day of the workweek, is marred by clouds and, in some areas, afternoon-evening showers and storms. A few storms could be strong or severe. Humidity lowers Friday, with sunny skies back in action. The weekend looks complicated as another cold front approaches. Saturday could be hot, while Sunday may cool off thanks to clouds and showers.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Today (Thursday): Mostly cloudy most of the day with an isolated shower possible this morning and scattered showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon — especially late — as highs reach the low to mid-80s. Any rain moves through quickly, and most of the day is dry. But some of the thunderstorms, hit or miss, could contain locally damaging winds and/or hail. Rainfall totals range from nothing to over half an inch in the heaviest downpours, but average about 0.10 to 0.25 inches. Winds blow from the south at 10 to 15 mph but locally gustier around storms. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Some evening showers or storms are possible, especially in eastern areas, with clearing skies overnight as temperatures sink into the upper 50s to mid-60s. Very light breezes at 5 to 10 mph come from the northwest. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Friday): We return to our originally scheduled deluxe spring programming with mostly sunny skies, warm highs around 80 and comfortable humidity levels. Winds are light and variable. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds return with a slight chance of a shower as lows reach the mid-50s to low 60s by early Saturday. Confidence: Medium



A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is the week’s hottest day, with partly sunny skies as highs race to the mid-80s up to about 90 degrees, along with some moderate humidity levels. A chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm is also in play. Saturday night sees scattered showers, with temperatures dipping into the 60s to only about a muggy 70 in the city. Confidence: Medium

A cold front approaches the area on Mother’s Day, and things get really tricky. The weather models are struggling about how quickly it drops southward through the area. The latest guidance suggests areas north of the District experience a cloudy day with frequent showers — perhaps a thunderstorm — as highs reach only the 70s; however, from around D.C. southward, conditions aim for partly sunny skies, with highs in the low to mid-80s along with just a chance of afternoon showers or storms. The front then slides south Sunday night with more widespread showers and lows by early Monday ranging from the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: Low

Monday could continue to see the cool front stall around our area with partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers or maybe a thunderstorm as temperatures range from the mid-70s to low 80s. Confidence: Low