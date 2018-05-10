With high temperatures around 80 and increased humidity, you could tell it was a storm day even before they developed. While the storms have not hit everyone in the area, they are a sure sign we are on our way toward summer. A nice day is ahead tomorrow, and then we’ll turn up the heat a bit more.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Through Tonight: The most organized storms are done and moving away, but we still have a few stragglers around. Our atmosphere is starting to stabilize already, so the little line in the west and southwest parts of the area may weaken as it moves east, or the worst may drop just south of us. If not, some brief heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds are all possible. There could be something else out there as well over the next hour or two, but the general story is clearing skies into the night. Lows range from the mid-50s to the low 60s.

Tomorrow (Friday): This could be our last totally pleasant warm day for a while, as we’re about to head back toward more summerlike weather. Behind the front, humidity is low and skies are increasingly clear. Highs end up around 80. Winds are light out of the northwest.

Turning up the heat? It looks like we’ve got some hot weather around the corner again as soon as this weekend. But there is no sign of a major heat wave anytime in the next week or two. With this in mind, it looks to trend warm or warmer than normal throughout the period.

