* Severe thunderstorm watch through 7 p.m. *

1:20 p.m. update

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire Washington region through 7 p.m. It says storms may produce scattered damaging wind gusts as high as 70 mph and isolated large hail up to about the size of golfballs.



Zone under the severe thunderstorm watch.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for strong to severe to develop, though not a guarantee. Stay alert and connected to sources of weather information. If a warning is issued, it means a severe thunderstorm is imminent or happening and you should seek shelter.

Scattered storms are currently developing along Interstate 81 near the intersection of Interstate 66 (not far from Front Royal), and to the south. These storms will head east and may expand northward some over the next hour or so, toward Washington’s west and southwest suburbs.

We’ll provide our next update around 2:15 p.m.

Original post from 11:07 a.m.



HRRR model forecasts storms to track through the Washington region this afternoon into early evening.

The air over Washington will turn muggy and unstable late this afternoon and early this evening, setting the stage for scattered thunderstorms, a few of which could be severe.

Storms that form are likely to contain heavy downpours and some lightning. Those that are most intense could unleash damaging winds and hail. But not everyone will experience strong storms, and some areas could get passed over entirely.

We think most of the action should occur just before and during the early part of the afternoon-evening commute.

Any rain the storms dispense is welcome to help wash away the pollen and relieve generally dry conditions in the region.

Storm dashboard

Approximate window when storms are possible: Noon to 3 p.m. near Interstate 81 1 to 5 p.m. D.C.’s western suburbs 2 to 6 p.m. Interstate 95 corridor 3 to 7 p.m. D.C.’s eastern suburbs

Storm duration: 30 to 60 minutes in any one location

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 60 percent

Storm motion: West to east

Likely storm effects: Downpours, lightning

Possible storm effects: Damaging winds, small hail

Very small chance of: Large hail, isolated tornado

Rainfall potential: Averaging 0.1 to 0.5 inches, but locally higher amounts possible.



Forecast rainfall from the National Weather Service.

As this is the spring’s first round of possible severe weather, it’s important to remain weather-aware this afternoon and evening.

If a severe thunderstorm WATCH is issued, it means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in the region, so you should stay alert and have a plan to seek shelter.

Even if a watch isn’t issued, stay plugged into weather sources and be ready to take action as necessary. Storms that are not severe can still produce dangerous lightning, so head inside if you hear thunder.

If a severe thunderstorm WARNING is issued, it means a severe thunderstorm is imminent or occurring in your location. You should go inside and stay away from windows.

It’s not out of the question that an isolated, short-lived tornado forms in today’s storms. If a tornado WARNING is issued, seek shelter immediately and go to the lowest level of a strong building. Avoid windows, and put as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

Discussion

Today’s forecast for severe afternoon-evening thunderstorm activity presents a mixed bag, with a few factors working in favor and against the prospect.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed our region in its slight risk zone for severe storms, which is level 2 on its 0 to 5 scale. It indicates a 15 percent chance of damaging winds (of at least 60 mph), 5 percent chance for large hail (greater than one inch in diameter), and 2 percent chance for tornadoes.



Severe storm risk map from National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

For strong to severe thunderstorms, our region usually requires an unstable atmosphere with lots of buoyant energy, causing strong cloud updrafts. The measure of this is called CAPE (convective available potential energy). Projections from various models suggest mid- to late afternoon CAPE in the range of 1500-2000 J/kg, which is supportive of severe storms.

However, a band of showers and thunderstorms working across the D.C. metro area this morning (along a warm front) has overspread thick cloud, and these early storms will consume some of that CAPE. Once the clouds clear (after 12 noon), we will need several hours of sustained heating by the sun to destabilize once again.

The question is: Will sufficient levels of CAPE recover to promote severe, as opposed to ordinary, thunderstorms?

To release the atmosphere’s CAPE, thermals near the surface need to be nudged upward in an organized manner. An approaching front is often enough to generate this uplift, but this afternoon, the cold front will still be a couple hundred miles west of our location, just starting to cross the Appalachians.

Ahead of this front, there is a trough of surface low pressure. Winds converging on either side of this trough may squeeze enough low-level air upward for clusters or short segments of thunderstorms. But it’s a weak setup, not the best for generating a solid line of thunderstorms. Our experience is that these surface troughs are not always a reliable thunderstorm trigger.

Storms can also be supported and sustained by air rising in the middle atmosphere, courtesy of waves in the jet stream. Such a shortwave trough will be crossing the Mid-Atlantic region this afternoon, moving east from the Great Lakes. However, it’s a feeble wave, not well defined in model forecasts, and will be weakening as it heads our way. Any organized ascent of air associated with this feature is expected to be ordinary.

Wind shear — the increase in wind speed with altitude — enables cloud updrafts and downdrafts to grow stronger, and storm complexes become longer-lived. The model guidance suggests a modest amount of shear will be present this afternoon.

So basically, the mid-to-late afternoon will feature some degree of instability, and decent low-level moisture (dew points in the low to mid-60s) for convective showers and storms. Wind shear will be sufficient to organize the storms into longer-lived, potentially stronger, entities. However, uplift to trigger the storms — both at low levels and higher levels of the atmosphere — is not impressive.

Local pockets of wind convergence will be necessary to get any small clusters of storms going. It’s possible that some of these could grow and merge into a broken line, sweeping east, in the late afternoon and early evening (i.e., the storms may be able to “self-organize”). Even if this happens, the probability of widespread severe activity seems more remote than likely; significant destabilization after noon may be hampered by the late morning wave of showers and storms.

Model forecasts — including the HRRR (shown at the top of this post) and high-resolution NAM (below) simulations — portray scattered storm cells in the afternoon into the early evening. We don’t see the prospect of a solid squall line, but more likely clusters of multicell thunderstorms or short convective line segments.



High resolution NAM model forecast of storms this afternoon and evening.

Any storm cell, or cluster of cells, that manages to get triggered may produce strong, gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning. Any severe wind gusts and larger hail should tend to be more isolated.

Updates that are no longer current

12:45 p.m. update

As the first storms start to pop west of Interstate 81, the National Weather Service says there is a 60 percent chance it will issue a severe thunderstorm watch for the region.

“Thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage and intensity this afternoon,” it said in a special update. “Isolated damaging wind gusts should be the primary threat.”

We’ll post our next update if a watch issued and/or when storms further develop and edge closer to the D.C. metro area.