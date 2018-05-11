

Flickr “…Such a perfect day…glad I spent it with you… Ohio Drive” on May 9. (chasingmailboxes/

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

10/10: TOO comfortable not to rate perfect. Ignore any clouds if they develop! Air like this doesn’t last forever in D.C.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: More sun than clouds. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Shower? Lows: upper 50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight rain chance. Highs: 87-93.

Sunday: Shower/storm chances? Highs: 70ish north/80ish south?

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today’s tranquility roller coasters into heat and increased mugginess tomorrow. Then, when we attempt to forecast Sunday, we remember that May can be a month of fronts that bring clouds, or rain, and highly variable weather within a few miles’ range. We desperately want to give a sunny, dry Mother’s Day but the atmosphere may have other plans. Stay tuned.

Listen to the latest forecast:



Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Friday): It should stay bright and warm, despite any periodic clouds. High temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s feel great with comfortable dew points (about 50 degrees) much of the day. Breezes occasionally blow from the north or northwest around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Any periodic clouds may increase in coverage a bit. A few spotty, light showers can’t be ruled out before sunrise. Temperatures may halt in the warm mid-60s downtown, perhaps a few upper 50s well away from the Beltway. A moderate southerly flow — breezes around 5 mph — helps pump in milder and more moisture-filled air overnight. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Dr. Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Heat is likely. Cooling late-day showers and storms popping are less certain. It likely feels summery with slight humidity on top of upper 80s to low 90s for highs. We’ll watch radar during the afternoon for any pop-up thunderstorms, but it does not seem likely we will see anything widespread. Southerly winds of 10 to 15 mph are responsible for this surge in heat and some humidity! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mugginess really moves in along with increased clouds and thundershower chances (50 percent). We may only cool off slightly, to the mid-to-upper-60s range by just before sunrise. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday (Mother’s Day): A cold front has sunk into our area or even to our south by Sunday morning. Clouds and rain are possible, but we have some question marks about that — and for now, anything more intense than a few showers seems to want to stay north of us. Because of uncertainty with the location of the front, it’s hard to say what our highs may be. For now, about 70 in our northern sections to about 80 in our southern region is a good target. If anything, this may come down a bit in closing. Confidence: Low

Sunday night: Clouds remain numerous. Some more showers or a steadier rain is possible, but eventually our friendly front makes an attempt to clear our region. Low temperatures could get a bit cooler. Upper 50s to perhaps mid-60s downtown. Confidence: Low-Medium

Summerlike hit-or-miss thundershowers are possible for both Monday and Tuesday. Warmer, muggier air may ride back northward toward our region from the Gulf of Mexico, making the 80s feel just a tad steamy at times. As we see temperatures, clouds and showers bubble up in the afternoon hours, make sure to seek shelter if you hear thunder. Lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from storm center, even in an “everyday” thunderstorm. When thunder roars, head indoors! Confidence: Low-Medium