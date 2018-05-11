

A rainbow over the Manassas National Battlefield Park Thursday evening. This is single exposure taken May 10, 2018 at 6:57 p.m. (Kevin Ambrose)

For a moment Thursday evening, a vibrant rainbow appeared over the Manassas National Battlefield Park as a narrow line of showers moved east. The same line of showers produced beautiful rainbows across much of the D.C. area.

I positioned myself ahead of the showers at the Manassas Battlefield Park hoping to observe and photograph a rainbow. Rainbows are often produced by fast-moving, narrow lines of showers and thunderstorm that occur late in the day. On Thursday evening, the weather radar showed a promising line of showers approaching D.C.’s western suburbs at 6 p.m.

When I arrived at the park at 6:45 p.m., the sun was shining brightly and no rain was falling. I figured my first storm chase of the season, er, rainbow chase, would be a bust. But the clouds overhead were dark and I decided to wait to see what might develop.



Waiting for a rainbow at 6:45 p.m. At this point, a rainbow seemed doubtful because rain wasn’t falling and the sun was shining brightly behind a line of dark clouds. (Kevin Ambrose)

Just before 7 p.m., I felt a few raindrops hit my face and almost instantly a rainbow began to appear. The rainbow didn’t last long, but for a moment it was bright and vibrant. I quickly photographed the rainbow with my Sony a7rii before it disappeared.

For the first chase of the spring 2018 season, not including my spring snow chase to the Tidal Basin and Mall, I was quite happy to capture a rainbow. Rainbows are fleeting and fairly challenging to predict.

I stayed at the park for an hour, until 7:45 p.m., and photographed the departing clouds and setting sun. I included a few of my post-rainbow photos in this post. Maybe next time I’ll get a chance to shoot some lightning? But I’ll take a rainbow any day.



A narrow line of showers approach the Washington area from west at 6 p.m. Rainbows are often produced by fast-moving, narrow lines of showers and thunderstorm that occur late in the day. (NOAA)



Very light rain begins to fall and a rainbow appears. This photo was taken at 6:55 p.m. (Kevin Ambrose)



A vibrant rainbow was visible at 6:57 p.m. over the Manassas National Battlefield Park. (Kevin Ambrose)



The rainbow faded quickly. This photo was taken at 7:11 p.m. (Kevin Ambrose)



The line of showers departed quickly to the east. A small rainbow fragment is visible just above the trees to the right of the statue. This photo was taken at 7:22 p.m. (Kevin Ambrose)



Mammatus clouds are visible behind the line of showers. (Kevin Ambrose)



A view of the setting sun with a cannon on Henry Hill. (Kevin Ambrose)



A view of the Henry House with the setting sun. (Kevin Ambrose)