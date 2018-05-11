For a moment Thursday evening, a vibrant rainbow appeared over the Manassas National Battlefield Park as a narrow line of showers moved east. The same line of showers produced beautiful rainbows across much of the D.C. area.
I positioned myself ahead of the showers at the Manassas Battlefield Park hoping to observe and photograph a rainbow. Rainbows are often produced by fast-moving, narrow lines of showers and thunderstorm that occur late in the day. On Thursday evening, the weather radar showed a promising line of showers approaching D.C.’s western suburbs at 6 p.m.
When I arrived at the park at 6:45 p.m., the sun was shining brightly and no rain was falling. I figured my first storm chase of the season, er, rainbow chase, would be a bust. But the clouds overhead were dark and I decided to wait to see what might develop.
Just before 7 p.m., I felt a few raindrops hit my face and almost instantly a rainbow began to appear. The rainbow didn’t last long, but for a moment it was bright and vibrant. I quickly photographed the rainbow with my Sony a7rii before it disappeared.
For the first chase of the spring 2018 season, not including my spring snow chase to the Tidal Basin and Mall, I was quite happy to capture a rainbow. Rainbows are fleeting and fairly challenging to predict.
I stayed at the park for an hour, until 7:45 p.m., and photographed the departing clouds and setting sun. I included a few of my post-rainbow photos in this post. Maybe next time I’ll get a chance to shoot some lightning? But I’ll take a rainbow any day.